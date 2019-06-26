Host of road closures announced for Waterford's Ravens Rock Rally

Waterford City & County Council has announced a number of road closures for this weekend's Ravens Rock Rally organised by the Carrick-on-Suir Motor Club.

The road closures will be temporary and will be in effect from 8am to 6pm on Sunday, June 30.

Stage 1, 4, 7 Grange Church to Reamanagh West

The road will be closed from the junction where the N25 meets the L-2025 at Grange, along the L-2025 turn right onto L-6091 at Ballylangadon, left onto the L-6092 at Newtown, Knocknastooka, Tinnalyra, left onto the L-6090 at Grallagh Upper, right onto the L-6086 at Grallagh Bridge, right onto the L-6081 at Aughnacurraveel towards Ballycurrane Cross Roads, right onto the L6083 and L-6082 at Cloghraun, Carronbeg, right onto the L-2022 to finish at the junction where the L-2022 (Mountain Road to Clashmore) meets the L-2021 (Mountstuart Road).

Stage 2, 5, 8 Middlequarter Dungarvan to Clonkerdin

The road will close from the junction where the N25 meets the L-6125 (Killosseragh Road) at Middlequarter, along the L-6125, towards Twomilebridge turn left onto the L-2022 and right onto the L-6078 along this road at Ballycullane Beg, Ballyguiry West, Ballyguiry Bridge and left onto the L-60772 at Kilnafarna Lower, Kilnafarna Upper, right onto L-60771 and right onto L-6077 at Knocknaglogh Upper, Ballintaylor Upper, Ballintaylor Lower, right onto L-2020 and left onto L-6073 at Knockmaon, left onto L-6072 at Knockaun, Left onto L-6068 heading towards Canty Bridge and Lauragh Cross Roads, along by Laura Bridge, Aughanorrick Bridge, Ballymulalla West, Ballygambon Upper and to finish at the junction where the L-6080 (Ballymulalla Road) meets the L-2020 (Bog Road) at Clonkerdin.

Stage 3, 6, 9 Knocknacrooha Upper (Blackhill Woods) to Clooncogaile

The road will close from junction where L-1033 (Blackhill Woods Road) meets L-1031 (Kilcannon road) at Knocknacrooha Upper, along L-1033, Carrowgarriff, Carrowgarriff More, right onto L-5066 and left onto L-5065 at Carrowgarriff Beg, right onto L-1033 and left onto L-5068 at Garryduff, Knockaunnaglokee, left onto L-1034 and right onto L-5070 at Sleady Cross Roads, along the L-5070 at Carrigaun Woodhouse, Ballynagleragh, Millinacoorka Bridge onto the L-5071 to finish at the crossroads where the L-5071 (Clooncogaile Rd) meets the L-5069 (Tinalira Rd) and the L-1035 (Cahernaleague Road).

Motorists are being asked to follow diversion routes in place on the day.

Waterford City & County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.