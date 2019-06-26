Part of busy Waterford street to close on Friday

Waterford City and County Council has warned that it intends to close part of O'Connell Street on Friday.

A stretch of the road will be closed from 6.30pm until 12.30am on Friday, June 28, 2019, to facilitate the Summer in the City festival.

O'Connell Street will close from its junction with Thomas Hill L15021 to its junction with Gladstone Street L5501 during the times stated.



There will be no access to Thomas Hill L15021 from Meeting House Lane L15022 during the period.

Traffic will be diverted to Gladstone Street L5501 via Sargent’s Lane.

Thomas Hill will operate one way, northbound only (6.30pm to 12.30am).

Waterford City & County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.