€5.7 million funding confirmed for new Waterford mortuary

Sinn Féin TD for Waterford David Cullinane has today welcomed the news that funding and additional capacity for the new mortuary at University Hospital Waterford has been approved, adding that this is a development that has been long overdue.

Deputy Cullinane said: “Today, I received a letter from the HSE confirming that funding of €5.67m has been approved for the new mortuary."

“This is a welcome development and one that is years overdue. It is unfortunate that it took the recent scandal to move things forward – a scandal that caused extreme anxiety for the families concerned."

“I also welcome the fact that the new mortuary will have 14 additional spaces on the current mortuary, as well as four post mortem tables, an increase of two tables," Deputy Cullinane added.

“However, it must be pointed out that construction completion is not expected until the end of March 2021 and will not be operational until June 2021."

“This is not ideal to say the least – the issues affecting the mortuary are real and immediate."

“Nonetheless, this is progress and will strengthen services in Waterford and the wider South East.”