BREAKING: HSE support staff to go on strike across country on Wednesday

10,000 HSE support staff, including health care assistants, maternity care assistants, laboratory aides, surgical instrument technicians, chefs, porters and household and catering employees, will go on strike this Wednesday, June 26.

SIPTU representatives have confirmed today that talks at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) aimed at resolving a dispute on job evaluation have concluded without an agreement.

"We believe that the Government has abused the conciliation process and never meaningfully engaged with SIPTU representatives. Some €16.2 million is owed to our members yet the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform has only offered €1.2 million to resolve this dispute."SIPTU Health Divisional Organiser, Paul Bell said: “SIPTU would prefer a negotiated settlement that does not impact on patient services. Unfortunately, we have run out of time and too many issues remain unresolved. SIPTU members have acted in good faith at all times during this dispute including by deferring two days of strike action."

"Furthermore, the Department has attempted to frustrate this process by seeking to unilaterally change a crucial element of the job evaluation scheme which centres on the assimilation of pay to new grades as awarded under this independent process.”

He added: “A 24-hour strike, involving up to 10,000 support staff, will go ahead from 8am on Wednesday (June 26) as our members continue to pursue their legitimate claim for recognition, respect and pay justice.”