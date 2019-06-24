Irish weather forecast - temperatures to top 28 degrees this week

A regional weather forecaster Cathal Nolan has said temperatures across Ireland this week could top out at around 28 degrees.

While a heatwave hits countries like France, Spain, Italy, Germany, and Switzerland on the continent, bringing temperatures above 40 degrees, Ireland too will experience some searing weather.

Cathal says temperatures will gradually increase as this week goes on with temperatures rising from 22-24 degrees on Monday to 26-28 degrees from Wednesday onwards.

The Offaly meteorologist says "good spells of sunshine will develop, however, the added heat and humidity is likely to trigger some thunderstorms, some of which have the potential to be severe."

