Gardai seize €2,500 from a house in South East

Gardaí in Callan, Co Kilkenny are investigating a drugs seizure at a property in the town last Thursday, June 20.

A residential premises was searched at 9.30pm by members of the divisional drugs unit and the detective unit.

Approximately €2,500 worth of cocaine was seized and has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis.

Two males were questioned and a file on the matter is being prepared for the DPP