One arrested after man is killed in South East road crash

A man in his 30s has died following a serious road crash in Wexford.

Gardaí investigating the fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the M11 have a arrested a man in his 50s.

He is currently detained at Gorey Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The collision involving a truck and another vehicle occurred Northbound on the M11 (off Clogh roundabout), Gorey, at approximately 2.10pm on Saturday, June 22.

The vehicle involved, set alight as a result of the collision and the sole occupant of the vehicle, a man in his 30s was fatally injured.

The male occupant of the truck was uninjured.

The road has since re-opened and the man's body has been removed from the scene and taken to the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital where a postmortem is expected to take place on Sunday.

Gardaí are appealing to motorists with Dash Cam footage, travelling from Camolin towards the M11 Northbound to Clogh, Gorey, between 1.50pm and 2.15pm, to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 9430690, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.