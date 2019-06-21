Waterford city roads to close from Monday

Waterford Council has announced a number of road closures from Monday, June 24.

There will be roadworks on Patrick Street on Monday from the junction with Stephen Street to Baronstrand Street.

The road will remain open throughout the works zone but caution is advised.

There will also be roadworks on John's Street/Johnstown from Monday to Thursday (June 24-27).

There will be a diversion of inbound traffic via Millars Marsh/Bath Street/ Mannor Street. Outbound traffic will be maintained through works area.