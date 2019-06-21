Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society’s PRO gives his reaction to winning AIMS award for best show programme

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society PRO Caolán Deehy-Power won the Pioneer Musical Society Trophy for Best Show Programme at the Association of Irish Musical Societies awards in the INEC in Killarney last weekend.

Mr Deehy-Power won the award in Gilbert Section of the AIMS Awards for the programme for Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society's production of Chicago. He also starred as Amos in the show, which was staged at the Strand Theatre in March.

Caolan has been in charge of the Musical Society's annual show programmes for the past five years. It's part of his job as the Society's PRO.

He said he was delighted and excited about receiving the award. “I had been trying for the award for a while. It didn't really hit me that I had won it until the next day. I saw the other nominated programmes from the musical societies in Clonmel and Portlaoise and the competition was pretty tough.

Meanwhile, Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society has elected its committee officers for next year. Chairperson is Ray Nolan, vice chairperson is Sandra Power, president is Fergus Power, secretary is Yvonne Nagle, treasurer is Marian Grace and PRO is Caolán Deehy-Power.

Social Secretary is Siobhan McCarthy, patron’s secretary is Michelle Wallace-O’Sullivan and assistant PRO is Ruthie Raggett. Committee members are: Michael O’Hara, Martin Morrissey, Louise Mulcahy, Siobhan Grace-Regan, Siobhán Whelan and Helen O’Hanlon.