Support builds for Tramore Basketball Club in building row

People Before Project Waterford are the latest group to offer solidarity to the Tramore Basketball Club in its campaign to remain in the CBS building in Tramore.

The club, who have hired the hall for decades and serve hundreds in the community have recently received a rolling one-month agreement or face eviction from the owners, the Edmund Rice Schools Trust.

It's understood the ERST are aiming to sell the building.

PBP Waterford said: "The community is in need of this building and a handover to community groups and/or the Department of Education should have happened in or swiftly after they became Trustees of the Ardscoil in 2014."

"The situation at the moment gives this trust a complete monopoly over entities paid for by the community and much needed by the same community. The facilities needed are the hall, obviously by the Basketball club but also the vacant school."

"Tramore needs another primary premises for Educate together and a Non-denominational Secondary school," the party claims.

Una Dunphy, PBP spokesperson says “In Tramore, we have history repeating itself, a community sporting group once again being evicted by a religious order eager to sell to the highest bidder. Planning zones are supposed to protect community facilities but have not in the Tramore scenario."

"Questions regarding the Stella Maris facilities being sold off having evicted the Athletic Club have never been answered. How this educational campus was ever zoned residential remains a mystery. Who gains?”

"Most towns of comparable size to Tramore have at the very least two secondary schools. In Tramore, the one school is bursting at the seams and the situation of a school with huge numbers and waiting lists does not well serve the community. The PPP under which Ardscoil is a commercial project will revert to Trustees ERST once completed. It is a win-win for some while the community loses out again," Una added.

PBP Waterford proposes that all interested parties convene a public meeting with a view to raising the profile of the campaign.

An online petition on behalf of the club has been signed almost 1,000 times.