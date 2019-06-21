Waterford TD disappointed with Carlow over university 'roadblock'

It emerged on Friday that the proposed Memorandum of Understanding with management regarding the Technological University (TUSEI) project has been rejected by the branch members of IT Carlow.

Commenting following the news, Local Fianna Faíl TD, Mary Butler said, “The fact that this Memorandum had finally been agreed last week following six tough months of negotiations was a positive step in the right direction."

“Perhaps that is why Friday’s news that the memo has been rejected by the IT Carlow Branch is even more disappointing for the South East. We had made progress but now regrettably we’ve encountered a roadblock."

“The very clear majority of the WIT branch came out and backed this and their turnout demonstrated the absolute importance of the TUSE. Some 13,000 students leave our region each week to study in the likes of Cork, Limerick and Dublin. Giving these students and those coming up behind them that are hoping to take up third level, an alternative option to study in the South East needs to remain our focus."

“This latest development in the challenge to establish a TU in our region can be resolved, I am optimistic about that. Our commitment to seeing TUSEI happen is important now more than ever. Getting the memorandum over the line with majority support from the IT’s and Union involved will now likely take more time and patience than originally anticipated but I’m confident we will do it.”