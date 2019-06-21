TD praises WIT staff for moving Waterford closer to Technological University

Sinn Féin TD for Waterford David Cullinane has commended staff at WIT for their overwhelming support to move the Technological University of the South East a step closer.

He said the extensive engagement between staff and management at the institute was constructive and has delivered a very strong outcome. However, he expressed deep regret that staff at IT Carlow have rejected a ballot to move both institutes forward in forging a new and bright future.

Speaking today Deputy Cullinane said: “I am an enthusiastic supporter of a Technological University for the Southeast. I try at all times to think and act regionally and in the interests of all of the people who live in the South East."

“The region needs a University. It needs to operate on a level playing field with a University of International Standing and one that can drive economic growth."

“WIT is a first class institute of technology. It has all the ingredients necessary to transition to a University. It has ambition for the people of Waterford and the Southeast. The staff at WIT recognize the importance of regional cohesion and economic development."

“Today’s ballot is a massive endorsement from the staff at WIT that they wish to see the Southeast progress socially, economically and educationally. They want to help in realising the hopes and ambitions of people who live in the region."

“Building a new Regional University is an exciting challenge. However, it is a challenge. It is about leadership. And it is about delivering change and give and take. Change is never easy. To this end, WIT has stepped up to the plate."

“However, I am deeply disappointed that staff at IT Carlow have rejected the ballot. I respect their right to do so. It is important that politicians and stakeholders in Waterford do not knee jerk in our response. We must listen to their concerns and move forward together."

“However no one institute can block progress in the same way no one institute can deliver in splendid isolation. I am encouraged by the result of the Waterford ballot and I see the glass as half full. Delivery of a first class, Technological University for the region and one of International standing must remain our goal and must be delivered.”