Tributes paid as young 'funny' and 'inspiring' Waterford man passes away

Tributes have been paid to a young Waterford man described as 'funny, brilliant and inspiring' after his premature death.

Karl Joseph Noel Kirby, of Airfield, Newtown, Waterford, passed away on Thursday peacefully surrounded by his loving family, after an illness borne with courage dignity and good humour.

Karl is survived by his loving parents Darina and Michael, and loving siblings Katie, Lucy and Sophie.

Karl will be sadly missed by his granny Maura, his aunts and uncles, his cousins, and by a wide circle of many wonderful friends.

Tributes have been paid today with Julie Quinlan saying: "Karl was a funny, amazing, thoughtful, brilliant and inspiring young man who fought his illness with courage and determination. My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this heartbreaking time. I will miss you, Karl, you were taken too soon."

Katherine Hunka said: "I’m so very sad to hear this, I was lucky enough to teach him and he was a wonderful guy. Such spirit and brilliant sense of fun. I’m thinking of the family and what you must be going through."

Funeral Arrangements:

Reposing at home on Friday from 4.30 pm to 7 pm. House private at all other times please. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30 am in The Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity, Barronstrand Street, Waterford. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice.