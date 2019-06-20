Waterford chipper wins best burger in Munster award

A Waterford chipper has won a top award for its burgers.

Burger enthusiasts don’t have to stray too far from home to get their hands on a juicy award-winning burger, as Kepak, the sponsor of National Burger Day, has announced Dooly’s in Waterford as the Best Independent Chain.

Chicken Hut in Limerick won Best Burger at an Independent Takeaway and West Cork Burger Company in Cork won Best Gourmet Burger Specialist.

Today (June 20) is National Burger Day, which sees hundreds of participating outlets across the country offer a special two for one deal on their signature burgers. The full list of participating outlets can be found at www.nationalburgerday.ie.