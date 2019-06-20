Raft of road closures announced for Waterford Viking Marathon

Waterford City & County Council has announced a raft of road closures for this weekends' Waterford Viking Marathon taking place on Saturday, June 22.

The following roads will be closed from 6.30am to 10am:



· The Mall and Parnell Street, Waterford (R680)

· John Street, Johnstown (R860) from its junction with Parnell Street (R680) to the Junction with Ballytruckle Road (R708)

· South Parade (R708)

· Otteran Place (R708)

· Catherine Street (R708)

· Manor Street (R680)



The following roads will be closed from 9am to 10am:



· Bridge Street (R686)

· Mill Road (L5536 Poleberry Link Road)

The following roads will close from 9.30am to 11am:



· The L44112 from its junction with the L4411 Old Kilmeaden Road. Local access will be maintained on this road.

· Butlerstown North L4041 (Local Access Only)

The following roads will close from 9.00am to 2pm:

· Whelans Bridge Road (L4411) Closed at junction of Ballyduff East (L8029) and Lacka Road (L4036) to junction of Outer Ring Road (R710). Local Access Only.

· The Greenway from access point at Bilberry to Carroll's Cross

· The L8020 Ballybrack from its junction with the L3051 Whitestown to its junction with the N25.

Outbound Lane Closures from 8am to 10am:



Outbound Lane on the Quay from Tower Hotel to Rice Bridge:

· R680 Parade Quay

· R680 Custom House Quay

· R680 Coal Quay

· R680 Meagher's Quay

· R680 Merchants Quay

Outbound Lanes from Rice Bridge (R680) in the direction of the N25



Closed from 8am to 11am:

Outbound Lanes from Sallypark to N25

Sallypark (R448) to Newrath Roundabout and from Newrath Roundabout on the R861 to Roundabout No. 12 at Grannagh and onto N25

Outbound Lane Closures in County Kilkenny from 8am to 10.30am:

A lane of the outbound carriageway of the R448 from Sallypark (at County Bounds) to Newrath Roundabout and a lane of the outbound carriageway of the R861 from Newrath Roundabout to Roundabout no. 12 at Grannagh and onto N25 westbound.

Waterford Council says please be aware there will be Traffic Disruption on the following Roads in Waterford City:

· R861

· Roundabout No 12 on M9/N24/N25 at Grannagh

· N25 at the Toll Plaza



Please be aware there will be Traffic Disruption on the following roads in County Kilkenny:

R448/R861 Newrath Roundabout



Please be aware there will also be Traffic Disruption on the following Roads in Waterford City (Detours in place):

· L4039 Bawnfune

· R680 Cork Road

· R710 Outer Ring Road

· L1509 Old Kilmeaden Road

· R686 Bridge Street

· L1500 Grattan Quay



Alternative Route: Diversions will be in place on the day and local access will be maintained.

Waterford City & County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.