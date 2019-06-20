REVEALED: How much money do we really earn in Waterford?

Households in Waterford have an average income of €39,545 while the average for Tramore is €41,850 according to the latest official figures.

The Central Statistics Office has today (20 June) published Geographical Profiles on Income in Ireland 2016. This new report examines income in Ireland by county and by Electoral Division. Income is also examined across the areas of housing, health, education, occupation and commuting.

Households in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown local authority area had the highest median income in 2016 at €66,203, followed by Fingal (€58,795) and Kildare (€54,472).

Waterford ranked mid-table with an average income of €39,545.

Households with the lowest incomes were in Donegal (€32,259), Leitrim (€34,800) and Longford (€34,892).

The figures also reveal income for big towns.

Households in Malahide had the highest median income (€78,631) of all 41 towns in Ireland with a population of 10,000 or over, (excluding the cities and suburbs of Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford), in 2016. Celbridge had the second highest at €64,877 while Maynooth was third at €64,529.

The towns with the lowest medians were Longford (€29,224), Enniscorthy (€31,049) and Ballina (€32,779), see Table 1.2.

Nine of the ten highest medians were in Leinster. Tramore had incomes of €41,850. Kildare towns are among the wealthiest big towns in Ireland.

Carrigaline had the highest median for Munster at €59,353, Castlebar had the highest in Connacht at €37,271 and Letterkenny had the highest in Ulster at €35,818.