Waterford lecturer recognised with excellence award

Dr Hazel Farrell, Programme Leader of the BA (Hons) Music programme in WIT was recently presented with the 2019 Teaching Excellence Award by Professor Willie Donnelly, President of WIT.

The award aims to recognise, encourage and reward sustained excellence in teaching at WIT. The criteria for the Teaching Excellence award is someone who demonstrates excellence in: Innovation – engagement with students – who has a clear student-centred approach – is continually working on their own professional development and supports their peers and colleagues in their teaching.

Daughter of Brendan and the late Anne Farrell, Hazel hails from Waterford and attended the Mercy Convent Primary and Secondary schools before completing her undergraduate music degree in WRTC, the predecessor to WIT.

She was the first student ever to be awarded an MA in music research from the college, having studied under renowned composer and organist Dr Eric Sweeney.

Following the award of a scholarship, Hazel went on to complete a PhD in Mary Immaculate College, University of Limerick in 2002.

She has lectured at WIT for 26 years and is passionate about creating engaging and accessible learning experiences for her students. Hazel is very active in the area of technology-enhanced learning, particularly within the context of creative disciplines. She also coordinates annual events such as Try Music and the Leaving Cert Music Day in WIT.

"I am humbled and honoured to receive such a prestigious award. I am just one part of an amazing team and I would like to sincerely thank my colleagues for their ongoing support. I would also like to acknowledge the great work they do to create such a positive learning environment for our students,” she said.

Dr Helen Murphy, Head of the School of Lifelong Learning and Education at WIT chaired the Teaching Excellence Award. She said: “Hazel is an innovator who has developed her own unique approach to teaching and learning. She has demonstrated through her teaching an ability to move beyond the traditional classroom and engage with technology in a way that opens up access to learning to a whole new student cohort. Hazel is passionate, creative and courageous and is a worthy recipient of the 2019 WIT Teaching Excellence Award.”

Dr Murphy also noted the calibre of the nominees who excelled in the criteria. “The panel used words such as passion, creativity, dedication and innovation to describe our nominees. Their passion for learning, energy and their commitment to their students was inspirational.”