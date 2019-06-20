Waterford libraries taking part in Summer Stars Reading Programme

Waterford Council has announced it is running the Summer Stars Reading Programme in the county's libraries in 2019.

"We are a part of your child’s journey into the magical world of books. It is part of our job to help fuel their imagination and again this year we are excited to be announcing our Summer Stars Reading programme," a statement read.

As part of the Right to Read Campaign, the programme will run from mid-June to August in Waterford libraries. Last year’s programme was a huge success with over 1,600 participating and this year the council expects to exceed that figure.

"Programmes like these highlight the library’s commitment to the community, bringing together people of all ages to encourage a love of books and reading."

"We pride ourselves on creating a safe and happy environment in which children can grow and develop. The Children First Act 2015 states that it is the duty of the library to provide a safe environment where the welfare of children is paramount."

"As always we are asking adults to accompany and supervise their children if under the age of 12. This is done for the benefit of the child, their parents and all who visit and use our libraries."

"We continue to strive to implement our mission statement which is to stimulate curiosity, reading, learning, and critical thinking in children of all ages. To continue to be successful in providing a safe, interesting and inviting place for youngsters to learn and grow, we are introducing 12A to all libraries. Please help to ensure our libraries remain a place for all to enjoy."