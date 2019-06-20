'Barrier repairs' sees closure of Waterford road until Saturday

Waterford City & County Council has confirmed the partial closure of the N25 /R674 Kilongford/Ring/canal road junction today.

The junction will see traffic Lights in place from Thursday, June 20 until Saturday, June 22.

The partial closure and disruption are necessary to facilitate barrier repairs.

Motorists are being asked to please proceed with caution.

Waterford City & County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused.