Child injured after fall from bus in Waterford incident

A child has sustained minor injuries after falling from a bus in a road accident in Waterford.

Gardaí received a report of a minor road traffic collision on Wednesday morning, June 19, at approximately 8.30am.

The incident happened at  Rice Bridge, Terminus St, Ferrybank, Waterford.

Gardaí said that a child allegedly fell from the emergency exit door and received minor injuries in the incident. 