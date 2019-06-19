28 patients on trolleys in University Hospital Waterford today

The latest Trolley and Ward Watch figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show that 35 patients are waiting on trolleys for a proper bed at University Hospital Waterford today, Wednesday, June 19.

The figures show that 441 patients are without a proper bed at emergency departments around the country.

The figures released on Wednesday show that 28 patients are on trolleys in Waterford as they await admission, with a further seven on already full wards.

Cork University Hospital was the most overcrowded in the country on Wednesday, June 19 with 43 patients without a bed.