Waterford TD says new Bill will protect workers' rights

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane spoke in the Dáil yesterday evening in support of his party's Bill which gives workers in the hospitality sector a legal right to the tips they earn.

Deputy Cullinane said: “This is a simple but important piece of legislation and an important step forward in strengthening workers’ rights."

“Hospitality workers are often on low pay and suffer disproportionate levels of exploitation in the workplace."

“Most people are surprised to learn that workers don’t have a legal right to the tips they earn. This is a huge problem that can be fixed easily and quickly," Cullinane added.

“Sinn Féin’s Bill ensures that workers’ tips are given legal protection by making it illegal for an employer to withhold or deduct them."

"It also requires businesses to display their tipping policy so that customers know how tips are distributed."

“Workers deserve their dues, they deserve fair treatment, they deserve their wages and they deserve their tips. I am calling on all parties and none to support this Bill and make this happen.”