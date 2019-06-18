Waterford road closed on Wednesday for works
Waterford Council has warned motorists of a road closure in the county on Wednesday.
The R672 (Dungarvan to Clonmel Road) will be closed at Ballymacmague on Wednesday, June 19 between 9.30 am and 4 pm to facilitate road resurfacing works.
Traffic Diversions in place.
"When the road reopens please proceed with caution and pay attention to aftercare signage in place," the council said.
