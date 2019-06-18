Waterford youth groups urged to get creative in funding bids

Former Coca-Cola Thank You Fund winners are today reminding youth-oriented non-profits and community groups in Waterford to apply for funding at www.coca-cola.ie/thankyou, with the deadline for submissions Friday, July 12.

€100,000 in grants of €5,000, €10,000 and €20,000 will once again be available to community groups, non-profit organisations and charities with creative ideas to empower and support young people in their local communities.

Marking a major milestone year for the Fund, which will see the total figure donated to youth-oriented non-profit groups across the Island of Ireland reach over €1,000,000, youth projects will be judged under the categories of education and training, diversity and inclusion in young people and those that take an innovative approach to demonstrate sustainability.

To submit a project idea, community leaders simply fill out the online application at www.coca-cola.ie/thankyou, explaining how their new or existing project will inspire and support people in their local area and what level of funding they need to get their project off the ground. It really is that easy.

Autism Support Louth & Meath were one of the 2018 grant winners, receiving funding for their inclusive youth club which embraces young people of all abilities and backgrounds. Speaking about their experience of the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund, Jacinta Walsh, CEO of Autism Support Louth & Meath, said: “We would definitely recommend entering to other groups. Firstly, the application process is a good opportunity to realise and summarise the good work your group does and then if you win an award, there is a confidence and of course a funding boost."

“It has given us some additional funding which has and is enabling extra projects and activities with the teenagers and young adults in our youth clubs. For example, we started a new music and drama class for young members due entirely to the additional funding from the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund.”

Children’s Books Ireland received €10,000 in funding for the development of their homeless family hub libraries. Elaine Ryan, Director of Children’s Books Ireland, spoke about the importance of the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund’s support. “The Coca-Cola Thank You Fund saw the value in our project and backed us even though they knew it wasn’t going to be easy to succeed. They enabled us to work with young people in family hubs who are experiencing some of the most challenging times of their lives.”

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind were another 2018 Fund recipient, awarded €5,000 for their initiative supporting young people with visual impairment transitioning to third level. John Burke, Corporate Partnership Manager at Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind explained, “The programme will focus on physical health, practical work experience, assistive technology, sustaining mental well-being and promoting positive self-esteem.”

If you’re a youth-orientated non-profit organisation or the leader of a local community group with an innovative idea to support and inspire young people, make sure to apply now at www.coca-cola.ie/thankyou for your chance to secure grants of €5,000 to €20,000.