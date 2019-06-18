Waterford TD calls on Minister to prevent HSE support staff strike

Fianna Fáil TD for Waterford Mary Butler has called on the Health Minister to ensure that his Department and the HSE continue engaging with health unions to try and avert a strike, threatened for this Thursday.

Deputy Butler warned that if the 24-hour strike goes ahead later this week, "hundreds of patients could be affected."

“This action has the potential to cause serious issues in our health service and I am calling on Minister Harris to ensure that every effort is being made to engage fully with the union to find a solution."

"Health care assistants, porters, lab assistants and catering staff across 38 hospitals – including University Hospital Waterford – are frustrated because the government is failing to follow through on a commitment it made in advance of carrying out a job evaluation scheme,” said Deputy Butler.

“During negotiations on the last Public Service Stability Agreement, the government agreed to carry out job evaluations to ascertain where and how job roles had changed and if remuneration should be increased to match any changes."

“Fine Gael must now keep its side of the bargain or risk jeopardising further negotiations with trade union representatives."

“We’ve already seen nurses and midwives forced into strike action this year, it’s a damning indictment of Fine Gael’s handling of the health service that health support staff feel as if they have no choice but to do the same."

“These workers are the backbone of our hospital network and the government cannot be allowed to take them for granted,” concluded Deputy Butler.