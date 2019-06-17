Waterford woman to represent San Francisco at Rose of Tralee International Festival

A Waterford native will represent San Francisco at this year's Rose of Tralee International Festival.

San Francisco Rose Brooklyn Quinn grew up in Waterford until the age of 13.

She is currently double majoring in psychology and criminal justice at Sierra College, with plans on specialising in abnormal psychology and mental illness in the justice system.

Brooklyn and her family live on a ranch with hundreds of animals that she loves to take care of. She loves hiking, painting and writing poems in her spare time. She is also a registered behaviour technician, providing therapy for children with autism.

“Even though we are thousands of miles away (5,083 to be exact), we still cherish and celebrate our Irish culture, speaking Irish at home and daily chats with my typically massive Cathloic Irish family at home in Ireland,” she says.

“I am very much looking forward to the festival and spending time with phenomenal Irish women from around the world,” she adds.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival takes place from August 23-27.