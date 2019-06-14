Swimmers warned after dangerous Lion's Mane jellyfish spotted on Irish coast

Bathers across and swimmers across Waterford and the whole of the east coast have been warned about the possible presence of the dangerous Lion's Mane jellyfish in the waters off the coast.

The warning comes after Lion's Mane jellyfish have been spotted at Sandycove in Co. Dublin.

Swimmers have been advised to proceed with caution.

These species of jellyfish can deliver a verminous sting and may cause medical complications.

If stung and suffer any serious symptoms including nausea, vomiting or respiratory distress you should seek medical attention immediately.

Last year, a teenager was badly stung on his shoulder and chest by a Lion's Mane jellyfish at Port beach.

According to his mother at the time, the jellyfish's "tentacles went around his legs and waist”.