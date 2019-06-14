Woman seriously assaulted in brutal street attack

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault that occurred yesterday evening, Thursday, June 13, in Louth.

The incident happened at approximately 7.40p.m. on the Táin walk which connects the Newry Road and the Inner Relief Road, Dundalk.

A woman in her early 20s was seriously assaulted when she was going for a walk and a man approached her from behind and assaulted her.

The man left the area on foot and made his way out of Táin walk and headed north on to the Inner Relief Road (N52).

Gardaí are appealing for any person who witnessed the incident or with any information to contact them at Dundalk Garda station on 042 - 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Gardaí are further seeking any drivers of vehicles or cyclists with dash cam footage who were in the Newry Road or the Inner Relief road at the Táin Bridge area at this time to check their dash cams footage and contact Dundalk Garda station.