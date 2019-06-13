Weather forecast for the coming days for Ireland from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for the weather to be cool, unsettled and changeable. It will be often showery with some heavy showers at times and thundery falls of rain. Occasional sunny spells too, but temperatures below normal for mid June in the short term, but recovering a little early next week and becoming less showery at that stage also.

The weather forecast for Friday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be bright in many places at first with sunny spells, but a few showers about too, with a little showery rain in the southwest. The showers will become more frequent through the afternoon with longer spells of rain in Munster and Leinster through the course of the afternoon and evening. The odd thundery downpour is likely. Top temperatures 11 to 15 degrees, in a freshening south to southeast breeze.

According to Met Eireann, there are some heavy or thundery falls of rain are expected over many northern, midland and eastern areas, with some spot flooding is likely. But the rain will be lighter further south and west and eventually die out over much of Connacht and Munster. Lows of 5 to 8 degrees in light to moderate variable or southwest winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend from Met Eireann states that there will be an area of low pressure over or very close to Ireland. There will be sunny spells and showers on both Saturday and Sunday. There will be a few heavy showers in places during Saturday afternoon, but most should be light and fairly well scattered, with some reasonable amounts of sunshine at times too.

But the showers are likely to become heavy and widespread as the day progresses on Sunday and during Sunday afternoon and evening, some prolonged and locally thundery downpours are likely. Temperatures still well below normal for mid-June, both days, ranging 12 to 16 degrees. Winds generally moderate south to southwesterly.

According to Met Eireann, next week temperatures will recover gradually to more normal values. Some sunny spells each day, but some further showers at times too, especially on Monday, but drier and less showery towards midweek.