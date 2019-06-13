Waterford's All Together Now festival adds 13 new acts to line-up

Waterford's hit music festival, All Together Now, has announced 13 new acts for their already stellar summer line-up.

Among them is the RTE Concert Orchestra performing Leonard Cohen, Kojaque & The Soft Boy Band, Soak, Beoga, Angie McMahon, Bedouine, Odd Morris and Kean Kavanagh.

Following the announcement of a mouth-watering line-up for this year’s second chapter of All Together Now, tickets are fully SOLD OUT! If you are one of the lucky ticket holders you are in for one amazing weekend if last year's debut is anything to go by.

You’ll be joined by our critically acclaimed headliners THE NATIONAL, Irish outfit FONTAINES D.C. for their only Irish festival this year, punk rock artiste PATTI SMITH, UK indie-electro kings HOT CHIP plus FATHER JOHN MISTY, supergroup THE GOOD THE BAD & THE QUEEN, the iconic NENEH CHERRY and a whole host of incredible artists who will be joining us this August Bank Holiday weekend for the second chapter of All Together Now.

The line-up also includes UK 4 piece BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB, Michigan-born Reykjavik resident JOHN GRANT, electronic dance music, MOODYMANN (for his Irish festival debut!), BRIT award and double Mercury Music Prize-nominated ANNA CALVI, the awesome GUS DAPPERTON, UK-based Grammy-winning producer and composer TOURIST, Russian punk protest organization and band PUSSY RIOT, the frenetic Selhurst quartet BLACK MIDI (who will also be making their Irish festival debut), one of the coolest new singer-songwriters on the scene, RIMON will also be making her Irish festival debut.

