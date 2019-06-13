Wedding guests evacuated during security alert as Waterford hotel

Gardaí in Waterford are investigating after a city hotel was forced to evacuate following a security alert.

Gardaí were called on Wednesday evening after it was alleged there was a suspicious device inside Treacy's Hotel.

Gardaí attended the scene and evacuated the hotel, including a wedding party, and searched the premises, it has been confirmed.

Nothing was located and the hotel reopened.

Investigations are ongoing and gardaí have described the incident to Waterford Live as "a public order incident."