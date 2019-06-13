Waterford man attempted to kitesurf from France to Ireland quicker than a ferry

A Waterford native is preparing to take on a unique kitesurfing challenge that will see him attempt to kitesurf from France to Ireland in under 16 hours.

Eoghan Quinn (31) will try and make it from the continent to Ireland faster than the Cherbourg to Rosslare ferry in order to raise awareness and money for Diabetes Ireland.

Eoghan, who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at the age of 4, will tackle the 275 miles stretch of open water at the end of the month.

Eoghan says the challenge is a test of the mind and body and has been in planning for several months.

On top of this daunting challenge, Eoghan has to manage his blood glucose and insulin levels on the board for the duration of the attempt, which just adds greater complexity of the challenge.

Eoghan has received international backing for the challenge from both the sporting, tourism and pharmaceutical sectors. He will be supported on the challenge by a core team and boat which will set sail from Penn Enez to Ballycotton, Co.Cork monitoring his progress.

“Having had type 1 diabetes from the age of four, it was preconceived by my healthcare professionals that there would be barriers obstructing my potential due to my condition. I wanted to, and have since broken down the barriers through taking on international sole challenges," Eoghan commented.

“One of the biggest barriers that exists with Diabetes among many people is the mental one, as there seems to be a perception that Diabetes is a weakness or a chink in one’s armour. What I’m aiming to achieve here is highlight, with the right treatment anything is possible."

"I’m living life and challenging myself professionally and physically, embracing innovation to allow me to achieve my 100% potential.”

The Waterford native works in the renewable energy sector and has completed numerous high adrenaline challenges for diabetes over the years including a 6,000km cycle to Gaza in 41 days and a 1,000km cycle from Melbourne to Sydney in four days.

It is estimated that there are now 225,840 people with diabetes in Ireland of which 10-15% are Type 1, the remainder are Type 2. Prevalence is forecasted to be 7.5% of the population by 2030. Diabetes affects 1 in 3 Irish families. If you wish to know more about Diabetes, visit www.diabetes.ie.

You can donate to Eoghan's fundraiser here.