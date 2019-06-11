Waterford Airport welcomes massive funding for runway extension

The chairman and board of Waterford Airport, Dan Browne, has warmly welcomed the announcement of funding approval by Government for the lengthening and widening of the airport’s runway.

"This investment will secure the future of Waterford Airport and allow it to compete for international carriers using jet engine aircraft," he said.

Work will commence immediately on progressing the runway extension and a planning application will be lodged for the extension of the northern end and the runway widening. Planning permission is already in place for the extension of the southern end.

Funding from a combination of private investors, local authorities and the Government will deliver the additional infrastructure subject to the agreement of existing airport shareholders at an EGM to be held shortly. The proposal is also subject formal approval by the local authorities in Waterford, Wexford and Kilkenny.

Dan Browne, chairman of Waterford Airport, said: “The extension of the runway at Waterford Airport is a game-changer for the future of Waterford Airport and the southeast region we serve. It represents a departure in regional aviation in Ireland with the private sector and local authorities acting in partnership to bring a new commercial focus to airport operations."

"The investment by the private sector of €5m is also a first in regional aviation in Ireland and the bringing together of aviation and construction expertise in the form of Conor McCarthy of Leadcom Ltd and Noel Frisby of Frisby Construction, along with strong international enterprises from the region in the form of Glanbia, Coolmore Stud, Waterford Distillery, Dawn Meats and Stafford Wholesale represents a new focus on the future commercial viability of the Airport.”

Cllr John Pratt, Mayor of Waterford, also welcomed the announcement: “Waterford, Kilkenny and Wexford local authorities have long argued that a viable regional airport is vital for the region. The funding of the runway extension is a further boost to the momentum being generated in the economy of Waterford and the southeast as a whole."

“We can now look forward to the airport contributing positively to economic activity in the region, through its services to the public and business alike. We especially welcome the contribution the airport can make to inbound tourism and believe the new entity can bring further exposure and access for visitors to the wonderful landscape, heritage assets and amenities available in this beautiful corner of the world.”