Waterford company secures lucrative €3 million Aldi contract

Waterford’s Blackwater Distillery has secured a new contract worth over €3 million to supply its multi-award-winning premium gins to Aldi stores across Australia, the UK and Ireland.

The announcement was made as Blackwater Distillery opened a new €1.5M extension to its facility in Cappoquin, creating seven new jobs.

The new deal will see Blackwater Distillery’s Boyle’s Classic Gin and Boyle’s Raspberry Blush Gin sold exclusively in Aldi Australia’s 527 stores for the first time, becoming the latest Irish based food and drink producer to supply Aldi’s Australian business.

Blackwater Distillery has partnered with Aldi since 2016, developing the private-label Boyle’s Gin brand exclusively for the retailer’s Irish and UK markets. The volume of product supplied by Blackwater Distillery to Aldi has grown by almost 900% over the past two years, with Aldi selling 140,800 bottles of the Boyle’s Gin range in 2018 across the UK & Ireland.

Commenting, Peter Mulryan, CEO Blackwater Distillery said: “Winning a contract to supply Aldi Australia is hugely exciting for our business. It will be our latest spirit on sale on the other side of the globe and means we are now stocked in nearly 1,500 Aldi outlets.”

“Our partnership with Aldi has helped us quadruple our sales since 2016 and has also provided the certainty to invest in and expand our business. Our new €1.5M extension will increase our capacity by 400%, while also providing on-site bottling facilities for the first time and a visitor centre.”

The success of Boyle’s Gin with Aldi shoppers has seen the range of products produced by Blackwater Distillery for Aldi grow to seven including; Boyle’s Classic Gin, Boyle’s Raspberry Blush Gin, Boyle’s Alchemy Gin, Boyle’s Sloe & Damson Gin Liqueur, Dolmen Poitin, Woulfe’s Vodka and Boyle’s Gin Tasting Set. Aldi now accounts for almost 50% of Blackwater Distillery’s annual sales.

Commenting John Curtin, Group Buying Director, Aldi Ireland said: “It is fantastic to see another Irish producer progressing to supply Aldi’s business internationally. Our Boyle’s Gin range has won multiple awards, including gold at the international The Gin Masters competition in London last year. I have no doubt Aldi shoppers in Australia will love it too. The new deal is a great example of the huge opportunities that exist for innovative Irish food and drink producers to work with Aldi internationally.”

Aldi is committed to growing its Irish supply base and increasing the number of Irish products available in its stores. It is investing more than €500,000 in year two of its Grow with Aldi supplier development programme, which offers up-and-coming artisan Irish food and drink producers the chance to have their products listed in Aldi’s 137 stores. These products are in store now, having launched on Thursday 6th June.

Aldi also recently increased its support for small Irish suppliers by reducing its payment terms to 14 days for suppliers that transact up to €300k annually with Aldi. Aldi will sell over €700 million worth of Irish goods this year, sourced from Irish producers, manufacturers and suppliers across the country.