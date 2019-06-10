Waterford Rice Bridge lift on Tuesday
Rice Bridge in Waterford city
Motorists are being warned that there will be a Rice Bridge Lift in Waterford city on Tuesday, June 11.
The lift will take place 9.10am.
Delays are expected.
10/06/2019
Search our Archive
Rice Bridge in Waterford city
Motorists are being warned that there will be a Rice Bridge Lift in Waterford city on Tuesday, June 11.
The lift will take place 9.10am.
Delays are expected.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on