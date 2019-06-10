'Small in stature, big in heart' - Dungarvan Golf Club pays tribute to former captain

Dungarvan Golf Club has paid a glowing tribute following the death of their former captain, Ann Fitzgerald.

"A cloud hung over Dungarvan Golf Club when the news filtered through about the passing of our esteemed member Ann Fitzgerald. Though Ann was small in stature she was big in heart and always brought fun and laughter with her. She had an uplifting effect on all of us with her humour and good spirits," the club said in an emotional statement.

"Ann was delighted to be asked to be Lady Captain of our club in 2008. She considered it an honour and carried out the task in her ever-efficient way. She also served as Handicap Secretary and worked on a number of committees over the years. She took great pride in carrying out her various roles to the benefit of all club members and in particular the ladies."

"Despite the fact that Ann had lived in Dungarvan for many years, she was always proud of her Cork roots and this was even more evident in her Cork accent, particularly when she spoke of her home in Farranree," the club recalled.

At her funeral Mass, her son Scott in his eulogy created snapshots of Ann at home, Ann and her children and grandchildren, Ann and her family on holidays and Ann celebrating a Christening and birthday in Marymount. Scott concluded by thanking Ann and Liam for showing himself and his siblings the importance of family life and how it is done.

"To Ann's husband Liam (former Captain) her sons Scott and Shane, her daughters Julie, Lisa and Susan, her much loved grandchildren, her sister Margaret and her extended family, we offer our sincerest sympathies," the golf club said.

"Just as Ann left her mark on her family, she was also an inspiration to all of us in Dungarvan Golf Club. She will be sadly missed."