Google to bring SME digital skills training to Waterford

Businesses across Waterford and the South East are being invited to upscale their digital offerings to help them meet the challenges arising from Brexit.

On Monday, June 10, Google will hold the first of its ‘Grow With Google’ events at the Theatre Royal in Waterford. The ‘Grow With Google’ programme is run in partnership with Enterprise Ireland and aims to provide digital skills training to SMEs and increase the number of Irish companies exporting to the Eurozone.

In addition, attendees will get to hear from small companies that have succeeded in developing their business in new markets, and workshops will also be held on the many free digital tools and resources available from Google that will help Irish businesses succeed internationally.

The first talk starts at 10.30am and the event is expected to finish at 4.00pm. Attendance is free but registration is required via www.events.withgoogle.com/grow-with-google-waterford.

The aim of the event is to help local businesses realise their potential by inspiring Irish businesses to “think global” and look beyond our shores to achieve sustainable long-term growth.

This year Google is expanding the programme to include five regional events in addition to the 11 workshops in the Google Foundry in Dublin. Waterford is the first such regional workshop, with the aim that 8,000 Irish businesses will benefit from these events by year end.

In attendance will be David Sneddon, EMEA Managing Director, gTech Professional Services, Google; Ryan Meade, Senior Manager, Government Affairs and Public Policy, Google; Minister for Training, Skills, Innovation, Research and Development, John Halligan TD, along with representatives from Enterprise Ireland and over 250 SME’s from across the South East region.