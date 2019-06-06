Waterford beach closed due to high levels of bacteria in the water

Waterford City & County Council have imposed a bathing prohibition at a popular Waterford beach.

A temporary 'DO NOT SWIM' notice is currently in place at Councillor's Strand, Dunmore due to high bacterial counts.

The issue was detected earlier this week following heavy rain, the council said.

Further advice will be issued when retest results become available. Waterford's bathing water is checked each week with updates posted by the council.