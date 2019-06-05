Halligan in good luck message to Waterford's Leaving and Junior Cert students

Minister of State for Training, Skills, Innovation and Research and Development John Halligan T.D has sent his best wishes to all students who are sitting Leaving Certificate and Junior Cycle examinations.

Today sees 1,677 Waterford students sit the Leaving Cert exam, with 826 girls and 851 boys partaking. 54 girls and 69 boys, a total of 123 students, are sitting the Leaving Cert Applied examinations. 1,779 students, comprising 884 girls and 895 boys are taking their Junior Cert exams.

Minister Halligan said: “I would like to wish all students starting their Junior Cycle and Leaving Certificate examinations today the very best of luck. These exams are the culmination of many days and nights of hard work and I wish you the very best wherever they take you."

"While I acknowledge the importance of these examinations for all of you, I encourage you not to lose sight of the full range of opportunities open to you, from higher and further education to traineeships and apprenticeships."

"Or should you decide to enter directly into the world of work I wish you well. But keep in mind the possibility of returning to education or training as a mature student or, more importantly, understand and maximise the opportunities open to you through the world of lifelong learning.”