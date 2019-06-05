Cutting edge tech helps Waterford company achieve European success

APS Materials, Inc. Waterford has announced that it has achieved high levels of business control with a Sage solution implemented and supported by Pinnacle, Ireland’s leading supplier of Sage business management software, enabling it to better service its European markets.

From its facility in Waterford, APS Materials, Inc. Waterford provides many of Europe’s largest medical manufacturers with spray coatings for orthopaedic implants, ranging from dental implants to surgical joint replacements.

95% of the firm’s work is for the tightly regulated bio-medical industry and exceptionally high-quality standards must be maintained at all times. Raw materials coming in from suppliers and finished coatings used in clients’ products must be traceable for a minimum of 30 years, up to a lifetime in some cases.

As Financial Controller Victoria Lacey explains that last year the company went out to the market for a replacement enterprise resource planning system: “We were entering a growth phase and needed a robust software system that could be tailored to our requirements and would also be straightforward to use.”

A Sage 200cloud solution from Pinnacle offered a winning combination of a flexible, easy-to use-solution, supported by responsive technical experts.

Victoria found Pinnacle easy to work with right from the start. “They listened carefully to our requirements and what our business is about. Everything soon fell into place and that’s proved to be the Pinnacle way of working. Even now, it amazes me just how quickly Pinnacle people ‘get’ what we’re trying to do."

Since the successful implementation, completed in just 12 weeks, Sage 200cloud has streamlined and improved business processes. Giving one noteworthy example, Victoria says: “We used to enter a series of numbers at seven different stages, with all the risk of inaccuracies creeping in. Now the data is entered just once and flows through the whole manufacturing process, saving valuable time and improving data integrity.”

She adds, “Through our Sage business management solution, we’re eliminating the inefficiencies that tend to creep into any business over the years, and we’re also reducing our use of paper – that was a major objective for us. Everyone feels smarter and sharper with Sage 200cloud. Our quality manager and production operators can see the standard of traceability information coming through from Sage in the tailored reports they receive.”

Victoria praises the support the business received from Pinnacle both during and after the implementation: “We find the support desk team extremely knowledgeable and helpful. They’re always quick to resolve any queries, and we’re never made to feel we’re asking a silly question.”

“With Sage 200cloud and Pinnacle’s support, we’ve advanced a generation in applying technology to improve our processes and are creating a modern agile business," she concluded.