Waterford city road to close to facilitate Africa Day

Waterford City and County Council has announced the partial closure of O'Connell Street in Waterford on Thursday, June 6.

The road will be closed from 10.00am to 4.00pm on the day to facilitate Africa Day.

O'Connell Street will be closed from its junction with Thomas Hill L15021 to its junction with Gladstone Street L5501.

There will be no access to Thomas Hill L15021 from Meeting House Lane L15022. Traffic will be diverted to Gladstone Street L5501 via Sargent’s Lane.

Thomas Hill will operate one way, northbound only.

Waterford City & County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused.