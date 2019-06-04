Waterford launches 'spick and span' awards to promote cleaner communities

The Mayor of Waterford City and County Council, Cllr Declan Doocey, has launched the Spick and Span Awards 2019.

Applications to enter the Waterford City and County Council Spick and Span Awards 2019 will open from June 1 to June 21.

Residents associations and community groups in local authority housing estates are now invited to register here. The judging will take place between July 8 and August 5.

The Waterford City and County Council Spick and Span Awards is a competition to acknowledge the selfless work done by individuals, residents associations and communities that go to great lengths to improve and enhance their estates by keeping them clean and well presented.

Application forms are available at Waterford City and County Council Customer Service desks at Baileys New Street, Waterford City or the Civic Offices Dungarvan. Alternatively, you can register online at www.waterfordcouncil.ie.

The Waterford City and County Council Spick and Span Awards categories will be judged on an area basis, with winning entrants from each of the council administrative areas. The ultimate aim of the competition is to achieve a cleaner, greener environment and attractively presented estates and open areas that will benefit all residents and visitors to their areas.

Spot check judging will take place throughout the judging period with a final decision on August 17.

There will be a family fun day held for all the estate entries and their residents, to present awards and as a thank you for all who took part.

The initiative will be actively supported by Waterford City & County Council, further information on judging criteria and available supports will be supplied to all entrants.