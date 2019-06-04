Dungarvan drivers warned of road closure until 6pm this evening

Waterford City and County Council has warned Thompson's Lane in Dungarvan will be closed until 6pm on Tuesday evening, June 4.

The road closure is necessary to connect electrical supply to the ‘And Chips’ restaurant on Davitt’s Quay.

A diversion route is in place via Carbery’s Lane (Cox’s Lane) L7154, Parnell Street (Main Street) L3132, Castle Street L7157 and Davitt’s Quay L3139.

Local access will be in place from Parnell Street in order to facilitate residents and will become two-way for the duration of the closure and Stop and Go System will be in operation.

Waterford City & County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused.