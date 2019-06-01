Waterford team named for Munster clash with Limerick
Paraic Fanning has named his Waterford Senior Hurling team to face Limerick in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship this weekend.
Waterford will be hoping to bounce back following an agonising defeat to Clare at Walsh Park while Limerick themselves will be on the rebound after defeat to Cork.
The Waterford team face Limerick:
1.Stephen O’Keeffe - Ballygunner
2.Callum Lyons - Ballyduff Lower
3.Conor Prunty - Abbeyside
4.Noel Connors - Passage (Capt)
5.Darragh Fives - Tourin
6.Tadhg de Barca - Clashmore/Kinsalebeg
7.Kevin Moran - De La Salle
8.Jamie Barron - Fourmilewater
9.Jack Prendergast - Lismore
10.Pauric Mahony - Ballygunner
11.Austin Gleeson - Mount Sion
12.Maurice Shanahan - Lismore
13.Mikey Kearney - Ballyduff Upper
14.Stephen Bennett - Ballysaggart
15.Thomas Ryan - Tallow
