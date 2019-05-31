Gold standard for Waterford at Bloom 2019

As the gates open for the 13th annual Bloom festival in the Phoenix Park, Dublin, this week, Bord Bia announced that the highest-ever number of gold medals had been awarded to the show gardens at the heart of the event.

A total of 11 gold medals were presented to show garden designers.

The Blackwater Gin Garden was awarded a gold medal (medium garden). The Blackwater Gin Garden is a little green oasis, providing a multi-functional space to relax, reflect and entertain. It was designed by Peter Cowell and his business partner Monty Richardson, who are both passionate about upcycling.

Built predominantly from reclaimed, recycled and upcycled materials, it features strong shapes, textures and contrasting materials that are softened by lush foliage of semi-shade and shade loving plants. The garden reflects the Blackwater Distillery’s location in Waterford, with a water feature symbolising the Blackwater River. The materials complement the distillery’s new home in Ballyduff Upper, a refurbished 1950s hardware store.

Separately, Mike Keep of Shady Plants, Clashmore, was awarded a bronze medal for his nursery and floral pavilion entry.

The overall show garden award went to Dublin-based garden and landscape designer Alan Rudden for his Argentinian themed Vina Doña Paula - A Matter of Altitude garden.