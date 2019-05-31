Sinn Féin calls for an end to 'pact' system in Waterford Council

Sinn Féin has this morning reiterated its call for a d’Hondt system of proportional representation to be implemented on Waterford Council.

"D’Hondt allows for an equitable distribution of positions within the council and stands in contrast to the outdated pact system, the party said.

Sinn Féin have proposed d’Hondt previously and are on record as supporting it for Waterford Council.

"We reaffirm that position now in the light of the joint statement issued by Labour and the Greens. We welcome their intervention, and call on other parties to follow suit," the party said.

"D’Hondt ensures that every party or group is fairly and equitably represented and that their mandates are respected. Crucially it means that no groups are excluded."

"The newly elected council has an opportunity and an obligation to move away from the divisive politics of the past and to work in an inclusive, respectful and grown-up manner."

Sinn Féin says the relative strength of parties groups strengthens the argument for d’Hondt. During last week's elections, Sinn Féin won six seats, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail won seven each, Labour and the Greens won six between them and their were six independent candidates elected.



