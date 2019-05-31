Waterford road to close this weekend to facilitate festival

Waterford City and County Council is warning motorists that part of O'Connell Street will be closed this Sunday to facilitate the Summer in the City festival.

The route will be closed to traffic from 4pm to 11.30pm on Sunday, June 2.

O'Connell Street will be closed from its junction with Thomas Hill to its junction with Gladstone Street during those times.

There will be no access to Thomas Hill from Meeting House Lane. Traffic will be diverted to Gladstone Street via Sargent’s Lane on Sunday.

Thomas Hill will operate one way, northbound only (4.00pm to 11.30pm).

Waterford City & County Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused.