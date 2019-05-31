Sabina Higgins to be guest of honour at Waterford Country Fair

Sabina Higgins, the wife of President Michael D Higgins, is the guest of honour at Waterford Country Fair on Sunday, June 9, and is expected to spend several hours on site, watching the Cossack show, equestrian events and the pet dog show and mingling with Fair-goers and the many exhibitors, the organisers say.

Mrs Higgins is expected to arrive on site around lunchtime and will be met by the volunteer organising committee, many of the Fair’s lead sponsors, Lord and Lady Waterford and others.

Organising committee spokesperson, Jo Breheny, said it’s a huge coup for the Fair and encouraged as many people as possible to come out, to welcome Ireland’s First Lady and support what is expected to be the biggest and best supported Waterford Country Fair on record.

“We’re thrilled that Mrs Higgins accepted our invitation. She’s a very keen supporter of culture and the arts, sporting events and more and we’re honoured to have her with us for the afternoon. We’re expecting record numbers this year and have significantly increased the number of free attractions on the day.

“We strong encourage Fair-goers to support our charity this year – Waterford Hospice. Volunteers will be asking for your support for their Buy A Brick campaign and we ask the public to give generously. It’s great that money raised locally with support cancer sufferers in the region,” Ms Breheny said.

This year’s line-up includes all the old favourites as well as an internationally-renowned Cossack Show and straw bales act. The Moon and Sixpence String Puppet Theatre are set to be a big hit, as are the Birds of Prey, Pony Club Games, handmade and home-made craft and food displays etc.

There’s live music from Intonations and Bana Rua, the Suir Ukulele Strummers and others, tips from the experts on how to care for pets, poultry and so much more. Sidesaddle, Irish Pony Show, Pony Games and hound classes begin from 10am.

Admission is €10 for adults, €5 for children and family concessions are available at just €25.