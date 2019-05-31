EXCLUSIVE: Britain's Got Talent TV star Ant McPartlin soaks up Waterford sunshine

TV star Ant McPartlin soaked up the sunshine in the South East last week, WaterfordLive.ie can exclusively reveal.

The Ant and Dec star took a break from his Britain's Got Talent duties, joining his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett on a visit to her family in the region.

Anne-Marie’s mother, Anne Keane, grew up in Carrick-on-Suir before moving to the United Kingdom where she and her late husband Paddy Keane reared their three daughters. Anne has since returned home and lives in Carrickbeg.

Anne Marie, who has two daughters from a previous relationship, regularly flies over from the UK to visit her mother. McPartlin accompanied her on this occasion, mingling and happily posing for photos with locals in the area.

One local told WaterfordLive.ie that McPartlin was “as cool as a breeze, friendly and looked really happy” on his visit to the Tipperary-Waterford area.

