Negotiator called as gardaí respond to man on roof at Cork hospital

Gardaí have dealt with an incident at a hospital in Cork city.

Shortly after 1pm Gardaí received a report of a man in his late 40s who was on the roof of a hospital in Cork City.

The man was armed with a knife and was threatening to self-harm. A number of garda units attended the scene.

A Garda negotiator was called and the incident was resolved shortly before 4pm.

The man is currently being assessed by medical personnel.

Gardaí will not be commenting further on this incident.